19-year-old beaten and robbed at night in the Jungbusch

Mannheim. A 19-year-old was robbed early Sunday morning in Jungbusch by a 60-year-old man. According to the police, the woman walked along Dalbergstrasse around 4 a.m. She noticed a cyclist who kept turning to look at her and who drove past her several times.

Since the young woman was unsure about the whole thing, according to the police report, she faked a phone call. Suddenly she was grabbed by the previously unknown male perpetrator and dragged to the ground, it was said. In a scuffle, the man tried to grab the cell phone from the young woman’s hand. She vehemently opposed it.

Then the perpetrator hit the young woman several times in the face to break her resistance. Ultimately, the attacker managed to steal the phone. He then fled on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

Offender around 60 years old

Few details are known about the perpetrator. According to police information, he is described as a man in his 60s with a noticeably large nose. Officers launched an investigation into the robbery.

Witnesses who can provide relevant information are asked to contact the criminal police hotline on 0621/1744444.

