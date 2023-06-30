Home » 19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured after an accident in Gutau
News

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured after an accident in Gutau

by admin
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured after an accident in Gutau

A 19-year-old rode his motorcycle at around 7:45 p.m. on Kefermarkterstraße in the direction of Gutau. For an unknown reason, he fell in a left-hand bend and was seriously injured. He was treated by the emergency doctor and taken to the Freistadt hospital.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Depth of the banal - Goffredo Fofi

You may also like

Varel: Fire in porcelain factory – five warehouses...

Germany’s away kit is inspired by crocodile skin...

How many recklessness in one image

The long road: from the Apple headset presented...

Monagas SC says goodbye to the Copa Libertadores...

Panela to sweeten the San Pedro

Innovative times – The first farmers in Hofgeismar

Policy options in Latin America

Countdown to structure the Ministry of Equality and...

Police violence in France: riots again – hundreds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy