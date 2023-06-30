19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured after an accident in Gutau

A 19-year-old rode his motorcycle at around 7:45 p.m. on Kefermarkterstraße in the direction of Gutau. For an unknown reason, he fell in a left-hand bend and was seriously injured. He was treated by the emergency doctor and taken to the Freistadt hospital.

