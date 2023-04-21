Home » 19-year-old walks across the tracks and attacks officials
19-year-old walks across the tracks and attacks officials

19-year-old is arrested at the main train station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Friso Gentsch


A young man walks across the tracks at Stuttgart Central Station several times on Wednesday afternoon. It becomes critical when he is arrested.

A 19-year-old man caused trouble at Stuttgart Central Station on Wednesday afternoon. He is said to have walked across the tracks several times and later behaved aggressively. That’s what the police report.

Accordingly, the man first noticed around 11.45 a.m. when he ran across the tracks. Railway employees then spoke to him. Since he behaved intransigently and aggressively, they alerted the police.

Second patrol requested

The drunk man refused to provide his personal details, which is why he was searched for identity documents. He threatened officers with raised fists. When he tried to handcuff him, he fought so hard that a second patrol was called.

During the arrest, the 19-year-old tried to bite one of the officers deployed. This remained unharmed. The young adult was brought before a magistrate, who issued an arrest warrant and enforced it.

As a result of the suspicion of resisting law enforcement officials, the suspect is in the prison and must expect criminal proceedings.



