190 million pound case, Faisal Vawda reveals important secrets

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Vawda has said that Faiz Hameed is the mastermind of the whole case who has done the most corruption in the 190 million pound case.

While talking to the media, he said that the questions were answered in detail in NAB. Stick to your word, the law will take its course. The biggest gainer in the £190m corruption game is Faiz Hameed, a former DGISI. He ate apart from these cases and is walking around today. It should not be that only politicians or bureaucrats should be held accountable, judges or soldiers should all be held accountable.

He said that if someone who earns thousands of rupees gets things worth crores of rupees, there is no need to go far. I am not talking about the secrets of other heinous crimes that are stored in my chest.

Faisal Vawda said that Imran Khan has implemented what he taught us today, he said to stand where no one is willing to stand. Today Imran Khan has become new, we will continue to follow the philosophy of old, Imran Khan. I stopped Imran Khan from the politics of arson.

He said that part of his statement was also given in written form and there is no need to give any document. The money of the crime agency was supposed to be in the account of the government of Pakistan, it was more than 460 million paisa. The purpose of giving such a huge multi-billion rupee benefit is that you have already prepared the counter benefit. Even before this, I had a discussion with Shahzad Akbar, whose witnesses are also present.

He said that I told Imran Khan that Shahzad Akbar Sultani will become a witness or he will run away from the country. Faiz Hameed also has a hand in driving away such men. The £190 million case involves civilians and democratic people. The sealed envelope was not part of the cabinet agenda, it was brought under a special agenda.

The former minister said that when this matter started, he was the federal minister. A sealed envelope was shown in the cabinet meeting and it was dealt with quickly. At the same time, he said that a NAB case would be filed on it. The sealed envelope that was shown in the cabinet was part of the agenda. No, he said that when the decision had to be made, he would have done it himself, he does not blame the important businessman in this matter.

He further said that the first step has been taken today, now I will stop in Quetta via Bahawalpur and Chakwal, I am stopping only for the sake of the reputation of the country, now I am not talking about other heinous crimes of PTI.

The former minister said that ‘Imran was expelled from the party when he was expelled from the party, when he was expelled from the party, the party was in the sky, there is no benefit in banning PTI, at this time more work has been done than banning’.

In response to a question, Faisal Vawda said that the work done by President Arif Alvi could not be done by the enemy.