



Cristiano Ronaldo beat this thursday a nuevo record in its carrera al dispute are broken number 197 with the selection of Portugalwhich makes him the player con further shares with a absolute.

Christian, of 38 yearsreturned this Thursday to represent to his country in the duel between Portugal y Liechtenstein in Lisbon, in which the Spanish Roberto Martínez put it like titularand beat the Kuwaiti Bader Al Mutawa.

Al Mutawa, also 38, is still active but has not been called up by the new Kuwait coach, the Portuguese Rui Bento, who in his playing days coincided with a young man Cristiano in it Sporting from Portugal.

In the pre-match press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo I affirm that achieve this feat would make him feelquite proud«.

«Records? Let’s go for them, let’s go! I like to break records (…) It is also special, to be the further International from history. I have to confess that it is something that makes me feel quite proud », she declared.

Also, I would like have many further parties with the selection ahead in my career,” he guaranteed.

This mark extends the long list of records: it is the maximum goal scorer from historycon 828 goals; of selectionscon 118; and of the Liga of championscon 140.

He is also the footballer with the most games in the «Champions«, con 183ahead of the 177 from Spanish Iker Casillas or the 163 from the Argentine Leo Messiamong many other achievements.

After a difficult stage in the Manchester United and a turbulent World of QatarChristian seems to have recovered the form from then on in his current club, the Al Nasr Saudi, with whom he has already scored 9 goals in 10 games. EFE