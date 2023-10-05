1st Bursa Internship and Apprenticeship Victims Workshop was held – Bursa News – Regional News

Social security consultant to the workshop held Ali DumanPresident of the consumer confederation Aydin Ağaoğlu and invited lecturers from universities attended.

In the workshop all Apprenticeship and Internship Victims Association The statement of the federation officials on behalf of the federation is as follows:

In the statement made; ‘With a law stating that the rights will be delivered before 08.09.1999, the starting dates of the interns and apprentices who are subject to the law no. 3308 and whose insurance entries are made are counted as the beginning, showing that the grievances can be solved, our statesmen have the will to solve this problem, and internship and apprenticeships are presented as promises in the election declarations and declarations. It was stated that the beginning could be resolved.

By emphasizing the grievances from the past; Now is the time to give justice to the victim, our esteemed president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan We are waiting for good news and good news from our representatives.

We respectfully salute our press members who have made our voices heard so far and our workers who have strived for a solution.’ It was said.

