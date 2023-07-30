Home » 2.5 tons of marijuana seized in Costa Rica
2.5 tons of marijuana seized in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican authorities seized 2.5 tons of marijuana and arrested five Nicaraguans who were transporting it in the Pacific Ocean, the Ministry of Security reported this Saturday.

The Deputy Minister of Public Security, Manuel Jiménez, reported in a statement that the seizure occurred on Thursday when officers of the National Coast Guard Service intercepted a “speedboat” 182 nautical miles (about 337 km) from Cabo Golfito, in the Pacific.

It was a “highly planned and complex” operation, in which Costa Rican, Colombian and US authorities operated in a coordinated manner, Jiménez said.

None of the Nicaraguan detainees have an immigration record in Costa Rica.

“This is the first time that Costa Rican vessels have reached such a far distance from the mainland in an anti-drug action,” pointed out the director of the Coast Guard, Martín Arias.

The Costa Rican authorities warned in June about the potential formation of a “megacartel” of local drug traffickers who buy the drug in Colombia and transport it by sea to the Central American country.

