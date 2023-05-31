Home » 2.8 million for flood protection app – Rhineland – News
The principle is simple and based on the parking beeper in a car: Flood sensors are attached under several bridges along a river, small, handy boxes that are easy to assemble. They sound an alarm when the water in the river rises above a certain level. And they pass this alarm on to an app – in real time.

From companies to pensioners, everyone in potential danger of flooding should be able to keep an eye on the water level in front of their own front door using the sensors and the associated app.

Universally applicable flood warning

A good idea, universally applicable from the Bergisches Land, across the Ahr Valley and in the rest of the world – says Andreas Groß. The mechanical engineering entrepreneur launched the app shortly after the 2021 flood disaster. At the time, his company in Wuppertal’s Kohlfurth had barely survived the masses of water.

The Wupperverband was also very impressed by the warning app: “The value is not just saying that an event is coming, but being able to say more precisely what is happening and where it is happening”says Karl Heinz Spies, who deals with the collection of environmental data at the Wupperverband.

Long fear of funding commitments

The installation of the flood sensors and the further development of the app cost around four million euros. Andreas Groß wanted to have around 3.3 million of these financed by the state. He submitted an application for funding in early 2022.

The then NRW– Economics Minister Pinkwart had initially signaled great interest, says Groß. Then there was a change of government, and the application for funding was rejected in February 2023. A cold shower for the app developer.

Now the new U-turn: the state approved at least 2.8 million euros in funding.

