2.8 tons of cocaine seized in Cartagena de Indias

The Colombian Anti-Narcotics Police in coordination with the United States Customs and Border Protection Office seized 2.8 tons of cocaine hydrochloride that was going to be transported from the port of Cartagena de Indias to Mexico.

According to information from the authorities from Bogotá, an alert was generated about anomalies presented in the documentation of a company that intended to send more than 20 tons of asphaltite to Mexico.

“This alert was received by our anti-narcotics men who carry out the controls in the seaport of Cartagena, who through a container inspection procedure with the help of the smell of our canine “Mila” and the trace detector ION TRACK (technological means for detect narcotics) the presence of cocaine hydrochloride was found in the coal that was inside 20 big bags (sacks to store large amounts of merchandise) ready to sail to Mexico,” reported the Colombian Anti-Narcotics Police.

It was also detailed that the cocaine hydrochloride was mixed with coal-asphaltite (a solid hydrocarbon derived from petroleum) that is generally used for the construction and rehabilitation of tertiary roads.

For this reason, the entity notified that “subsequently, the coal was subjected to an expert field test using the narcotex reagent, where it was positive for cocaine, samples were also sent to the forensic sciences laboratory for a technical-scientific analysis that determined and confirmed that this substance was mixed with coal, with a net weight of 2,825 kilos.

Likewise, the authorities estimated that this drug reached a value close to 98 million dollars when placed at its destination, where it was going to be marketed through approximately 7 million doses.

They also recalled that, so far in 2023, the seizure of more than 218 tons of cocaine hydrochloride has been achieved.

They dismantle a network dedicated to the purchase and sale of explosives.

On the other hand, within the framework of the Plan Choque Seguridad 360, the National Police through the Directorate of the Dijín, the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá and the Police Intelligence Directorate, in an articulated work with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, carried out a operation that resulted in the capture of nine people, presumably members of a criminal organization dedicated to explosives trafficking and the seizure of substances used for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices and illegal mining.

It was pointed out that, through nine search and search procedures in Bogotá, Medellín and the municipalities of Mosquera (Cundinamarca) and Chiquinquirá (Boyacá), the arrests were made, among them, by court order, that of alias “Darling”, the alleged main ringleader Another of those captured was the person known as “Hoffman”, owner of the fireworks company, a company used to import primary substances.

Among those captured are also two people who fulfilled the role of coordinators, the functions of distributors were carried out by five other people.

According to the authorities, this criminal structure was mainly engaged in the purchase and legal import of primary substances for the production of improvised explosive devices based on potassium chlorate from Germany, Italy, Sweden, China and Spain.

In the police procedure, 3 tons of explosive substances were seized, 8,005 non-electric detonators, 8,160 electric matches that allow the activation of explosive devices, 428 meters of detonating cord, 37 modified detonators, 1,500 meters of safety fuse, 3 firearms type pistol, 1 revolver, 1 12-gauge shotgun, 2 traumatic firearms, 3 magazines, 110 9mm caliber cartridges, $14,400, 123 million Colombian pesos, 14 cell phones.

Finally, it was indicated that the criminal finances of this structure were affected, through the occupation of 12 assets for the purpose of extinction of the domain right valued at 1,750 million Colombian pesos. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

