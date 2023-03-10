1. FC Kaiserslautern, plagued by a wave of illness, missed the 40-point mark in the 2nd Bundesliga. At the start of the 24th matchday on Friday evening, the Palatinate were unable to get beyond a 2-2 (1-1) draw against SV Sandhausen, who were threatened with relegation.

In a game that was below average before the break, Ahmed Kutucu gave the visitors the lead in the 8th minute. Kaiserslautern, who had to do without several regular players due to illness, started the game rather slowly in front of 39,779 spectators in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion. Only after half an hour could the hosts build up pressure. If Erik Durm hit the crossbar in the 31st minute, Boris Tomiak made it 1-1 shortly afterwards (35th).

After the restart, the game flattened out even further in terms of football, Kaiserslautern was the harder-working team. Kevin Kraus scored a hand penalty in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. But the guests from Sandhausen fought back again and came through Franck Evina (80th) to win a point that was not undeserved. With 39 points, Lautern is gradually losing touch with the three top teams from Darmstadt, Hamburg and Heidenheim. The guests from Sandhausen (21) are still in a relegation zone after the draw.

dpa