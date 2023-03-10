Home News 2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top: 2:2 against Sandhausen
News

2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top: 2:2 against Sandhausen

by admin
2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top: 2:2 against Sandhausen

2. Bundesliga
FCK loses contact to the top: 2:2 against Sandhausen

Kaiserslautern’s Terrence Boyd (l) and Sandhausen’s Dario Dumic fight for the ball. Photo

© Uwe Anspach/dpa

1. FC Kaiserslautern, plagued by a wave of illness, missed the 40-point mark in the 2nd Bundesliga. At the start of the 24th matchday on Friday evening, the Palatinate were unable to get beyond a 2-2 (1-1) draw against SV Sandhausen, who were threatened with relegation.

1. FC Kaiserslautern, plagued by a wave of illness, missed the 40-point mark in the 2nd Bundesliga. At the start of the 24th matchday on Friday evening, the Palatinate could not get past a 2-2 (1-1) draw against SV Sandhausen, who were threatened with relegation.

In a game that was below average before the break, Ahmed Kutucu gave the visitors the lead in the 8th minute. Kaiserslautern, who had to do without several regular players due to illness, started the game rather slowly in front of 39,779 spectators in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion. Only after half an hour could the hosts build up pressure. If Erik Durm hit the crossbar in the 31st minute, Boris Tomiak made it 1-1 shortly afterwards (35th).

After the restart, the game flattened out even further in terms of football, Kaiserslautern was the harder-working team. Kevin Kraus scored a hand penalty in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. But the guests from Sandhausen fought back again and came through Franck Evina (80th) to win a point that was not undeserved. With 39 points, Lautern is gradually losing touch with the three top teams from Darmstadt, Hamburg and Heidenheim. The guests from Sandhausen (21) are still in a relegation zone after the draw.

Table Squad FCK Squad SV Sandhausen Game details

dpa

#Subjects
See also  She was stabbed to death, a new inspection by the investigators in the apartment where the crime was committed

You may also like

Twelve years after Fukushima, Japan’s nuclear dreams are...

A pair of golden phoenixes were flying… The...

Keityn leads the global music charts in the...

Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented...

Trial in Eisenstadt – When the honey pot...

.week in the economy: Still strong labor market...

Community and Invías reviewed commitments for the paving...

Bacteria can produce electricity from air. Scientists want...

Neymar’s operation had no complications, according to PSG

Parts of the Greens are apparently dissatisfied with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy