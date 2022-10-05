Original title: 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Linli County, Changde, Hunan, and the activity track was announced

CCTV News: According to the official account of “Changde Disease Control” on October 5, Linli County found 2 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus among the returnees from other provinces under centralized isolation.

Infected 1:Shao Moumou, female, 31 years old, returned to Linli County by car from Midong District, Urumqi, Xinjiang on October 1, arrived on October 3, and was quarantined as a high-risk visitor, and has been isolated at the centralized isolation point on October 4 , On October 5, the nucleic acid test was initially screened positive, and it was confirmed positive after review, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated city hospital in a closed loop.

Infected 2:Liu Moumou, male, 27 years old, returned to Linli County by car from Midong District, Urumqi, Xinjiang with infected person 1 on October 1, arrived on October 3, and was quarantined as a high-risk visitor. Nucleic acid test on October 5 The initial screening was positive, and the positive was confirmed by review, and the patient was diagnosed as asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated city hospital in a closed loop.

A comprehensive investigation of the movement trajectories and personal contacts of the two infected persons is underway, and other risk personnel are being investigated. After preliminary investigation, the main activity trajectories of infected persons are as follows:

Infected 1

October 1-2

At 21:00 on the 1st, Shao Moumou and Liu Moumou drove back from Midong District, Urumqi, Xinjiang, and passed through Xinjiang, Gansu, Shaanxi, Hubei and other places on the way.

October 3

Refuel at the Linli service area of ​​Erguang Expressway at 17:12 and leave the service area at 17:18.

At 17:25, get off the highway from the beacon exit of Erguang Expressway in Linli County, take samples at the epidemic prevention health service point, the result is negative, and leave the epidemic prevention health service point at 17:33.

17:57 Arrive at Zhuri Village, Sixingang Town.

At 19:27, after reporting, it will be isolated on the spot and transferred to a closed loop.

Infected 2

The activity trajectory is consistent with that of Infected Person 1.

If there is an intersection with the trajectory of the infected person, please be sure to report to the local epidemic prevention and control agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with health management such as isolation medical observation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.