2 children died due to lightning in Muslim Bagh

Wednesday May 31, 2023, 1:55 am
Muslim Bagh (Umat News) 2 young children died and 3 were injured due to lightning strike in Tehsil Muslim Bagh.
According to Levies administration, two children were killed and three were slightly injured due to lightning in Kali Lindi area of Muslim Bagh.
The bodies of the dead children and the injured were shifted to Muslim Bagh Hospital.
