Home » 2 children died due to lightning in Muslim Bagh
News

2 children died due to lightning in Muslim Bagh

by admin
2 children died due to lightning in Muslim Bagh

Wednesday May 31, 2023, 1:55 am

Muslim Bagh (Umat News) 2 young children died and 3 were injured due to lightning strike in Tehsil Muslim Bagh.
According to Levies administration, two children were killed and three were slightly injured due to lightning in Kali Lindi area of ​​Muslim Bagh.
The bodies of the dead children and the injured were shifted to Muslim Bagh Hospital.

See also

The mother and child were shifted to a private hospital for further care, the woman is from the Philippines

See also  Emerging business formats drive the world's tourism industry to show a rebound trend_china it news

You may also like

Elusive Minorities: Nonbinary Gender in Prehistoric Europe

Decrease in flow in 15 sectors of Ambato...

The Esmad is transformed into the Dialogue Unit

Downtown in Hagen: between frustration and hope –...

Hernandarias Fire Brigades acknowledge not meeting legal requirements...

The teacher Jorge Velosa doctor honoris causa

Vienna makes lunch in open all-day schools free

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Prevent artisans from becoming extinct, a government challenge

Jungfernstieg conversion: Hamburg invests 13.4 million euros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy