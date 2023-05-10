‘2 consecutive losses’ Lee Jung-hoo is silent… Strike king race led by foreigners :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

As of the 9th, the 1st to 3rd foreign hitters occupied

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jin-ah = In the 2023 professional baseball match between SSG Landers and LG Twins held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 26th, in the top of the 5th inning, SSG Heredia is happy after hitting two RBIs in a timely manner. 2023.04.26.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Joo-Hee Kim = For the past two years, Jung-hoo Lee (Kiwoom Heroes) has been at the top of the batting rankings. After becoming the first batting champion in his life with a batting average of 0.360 in 2021, Lee Jeong-hoo defended his title the following year with a batting average of 0.349.

Lee Jung-hoo, who was aiming for three consecutive victories, is still struggling. Lee Jung-hoo fell into a deep slump right after the opening, and until the 9th, he had a batting average of 0.222, not worthy of his name.

Accordingly, the batting king race led by Lee Jung-hoo is being filled with new faces. The propaganda of foreign batters stands out by far.

The first to third places in batting average are all filled with the names of foreign players.

Guillermo Heredia (SSG Landers), who is spending his first year in the KBO League, is at the top of the leaderboard with a batting average of 0.373. Heredia, who is quickly adapting to the KBO league and recording a high batting average, is continuing her high-purity performance by hitting 6 final strokes to rank first in this category.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jin-ah = In the 2023 KBO League LG Twins and Kiwoom Heroes game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on the 9th, LG Austin, 1 out and 1 base at the end of the 9th inning, is rejoicing after a hit. 2023.05.09.

Anthony Alford (KT Wiz, 0.358) and Austin Dean (LG Twins, 0.357) follow closely behind him.

Alford, who joined KT last year as a substitute, is improving his batting condition early this year as he starts together. Austin, who was recruited by LG ahead of this season, has also been active from the beginning of the season, and is in an atmosphere of liquidating LG’s ‘cruelty of foreign batters’.

Considering that foreign batting champions were rare, this year’s batting rankings are even more unfamiliar. Cliff Brumba (Hyundai Unicorns) in 2004 and Eric Thames (NC) in 2015 were the only foreign hitters to win the batting title.

It is also noteworthy that none of the names in the top 10 in batting rankings were in the top 10 in batting average last year.

SSG Choi Ji-hoon (0.352), 4th in batting average this year, was 13th (0.304) last year, and Noh Si-hwan (0.351) of the Hanwha Eagles, 5th, stayed at 25th (0.281) last year.

6th place Kim Hyun-soo (0.351) has twice been the batting king (2008, 2018), but last year was 21st (0.286) and was outside the top 10.

KT Kim Min-hyeok (0.349), KIA Tigers Ryu Ji-hyeok (0.345), Kiwoom Heroes Lee Won-seok (0.340), and LG Moon Seong-ju (0.339), who ranked 7th to 10th, are also showing their prominence from the beginning of the season in better condition than ever.

