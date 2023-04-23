2 councilors 2 measures – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Monica Lucarelli, councilor in Rome, is being investigated for corruption (favors to the Tredicine clan in exchange for gifts) and auction rigging (flower market). But she says that the gifts were wines of little value and the mayor Gualtieri (Pd) keeps it. Almost no one knows the news about her anyway: the newspapers confine her to the local news. And everything would be just like this if seven years ago a similar, but much less serious case hadn’t clogged the front pages for months: that of Paola Muraro, one of the leading European waste experts, Ama consultant since 2004 (under Veltroni, Alemanno and Marino), appointed to the Environment by Raggi (M5S) on 7.7. 2016. From that precise moment Muraro becomes a registered criminal both for the media and for the Prosecutor’s Office, which she opens an investigation into her 12 years of consultancy, unsuspected until then. It even turns out that she was getting paid to work: “Conflict of interest”, they yell Messenger, Republic e Courieras if Muraro hadn’t abandoned all consultancies, in Rome and elsewhere, losing a lot of money.

In early August, newspapers and social networks branded Pd begin to say that it is being investigated: the prosecutors “re-evaluate” three old phone calls with Salvatore Buzzi, intercepted in the Middle World investigation and deemed irrelevant. The prosecutors specify that it has nothing to do with Mafia Capitale, but throughout the summer the big newspapers dedicate more pages to it than to the Trump-Clinton duel for the White House. Messenger: “4 investigations into waste: speed up on Muraro”. Couriermore modest: “3 strands of investigation and the feeling that his position could change” (psychic, mediumistic journalism). Rep: “The Muraro-Panzironi axis (ex CEO of Ama, ndr)… A trickle of non-criminally relevant episodes”, which the prosecutors are therefore investigating. Like when “Muraro and Panzironi talk about the waste treatment plant”. A waste consultant consulted on waste: life sentence stuff. Since Rep it’s against sexism, even buckle one liaison with a manager. Renzi, a well-known guarantor, says that “Raggi has delivered the waste to Mafia Capital”. On 5.9, Muraro announced that she was being investigated for infringement of the Consolidated Environmental Act (fine of up to 250 euros) on the quantities of waste disposed of at Rocca Cencia and that she had informed Raggi, Taverna and, via email, Di Maio. Who says he didn’t read the email. Tg and newspapers bombard for days: “Di Maio knew, lied, resigned”, “Raggi knew, lied, resigned”. On 13.12 Muraro receives the guarantee notice and resigns. As if by her spell, her crimes disappear, the investigation (one, not four) is closed and the newspapers begin to interview her on Raggi’s mistakes on the subject of waste. Then Gualtieri arrives and no one resigns anymore. Except reporters.