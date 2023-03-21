In the vandalism case, the local court of Islamabad approved the 2-day physical remand of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his nephew Hasan Khan Niazi and handed him over to the police.

Police presented Imran Khan's focal person Hasan Niazi in the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, in which lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court on behalf of Hasan Khan Niazi.

Ali Bukhari argued that according to the case, during the checking, Hasan Niazi threatened to kill the policeman by breaking the barrier and Hassan Niazi resisted during the police checking.

During the hearing, a 7-day physical remand of Hasan Niazi was requested by the investigating officer, which was opposed by his legal team.

Ali Bukhari said that Hasan Niazi appeared in the judicial complex along with other lawyers and the anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Hasan Niazi.

Hassan Niazi’s lawyer said that all the actions of Islamabad police are illegal, he has no criminal record, he is a professional lawyer, the case against him should be dismissed.

On this occasion, the prosecutor in his arguments said that the action is an FIR of murder, this is not a simple case, the court should look at the political context, the court should look at the behavior of the police.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved its decision on the request for physical remand of Hasan Niazi, which after some time, rejected the request of the investigating officer for 7 days physical remand and handed over the accused to the police on 2 days physical remand. .