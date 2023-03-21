Home News 2-day physical remand of Imran Khan’s focal person Hasan Niazi approved
News

2-day physical remand of Imran Khan’s focal person Hasan Niazi approved

by admin
2-day physical remand of Imran Khan’s focal person Hasan Niazi approved

In the vandalism case, the local court of Islamabad approved the 2-day physical remand of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his nephew Hasan Khan Niazi and handed him over to the police.
Web Desk: Police presented Imran Khan’s focal person Hasan Niazi in the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, in which lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court on behalf of Hasan Khan Niazi.
Ali Bukhari argued that according to the case, during the checking, Hasan Niazi threatened to kill the policeman by breaking the barrier and Hassan Niazi resisted during the police checking.
During the hearing, a 7-day physical remand of Hasan Niazi was requested by the investigating officer, which was opposed by his legal team.
Ali Bukhari said that Hasan Niazi appeared in the judicial complex along with other lawyers and the anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Hasan Niazi.
Hassan Niazi’s lawyer said that all the actions of Islamabad police are illegal, he has no criminal record, he is a professional lawyer, the case against him should be dismissed.
On this occasion, the prosecutor in his arguments said that the action is an FIR of murder, this is not a simple case, the court should look at the political context, the court should look at the behavior of the police.
After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved its decision on the request for physical remand of Hasan Niazi, which after some time, rejected the request of the investigating officer for 7 days physical remand and handed over the accused to the police on 2 days physical remand. .

You may also like

Fear in PTI of Lahore Police getting a...

Colombia proposed promoting green hydrogen to the IDB

Trump promises “quantum leap” for America

Imran Khan presented to Lahore High Court for...

By audio they would open a new investigation...

The first anniversary of the crash of China...

Wiederkehr wants to expand the range of information...

The curious proposal of Epa Colombia to Francia...

MDV increases prices for tickets and subscriptions from...

The Dominicans lament the “failure” of their team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy