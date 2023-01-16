An aerial view of Haoye Chemical.Image source: Haoye Chemical official website

A chemical plant in Panjin, Liaoning exploded and caught fire, killing 2 and injuring 34.

On January 16, the Propaganda Department of the Panshan County Party Committee of Panjin City, Liaoning Province announced that the rescue and disposal of the explosion and fire accident of Panshan County Haoye Chemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Haoye Chemical) is in full swing. After preliminary verification, the accident has caused 2 deaths, 12 people lost contact, 4 people were seriously injured, and 30 people were slightly injured. The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

At 13:25 on January 15, during maintenance of the alkylation unit of Haoye Chemical, an explosion occurred and caused a fire.

The Propaganda Department of the Panshan County Party Committee stated that the fire is currently under control, the remaining fire is in a stable and controlled combustion stage, and the associated devices and tank farms are under control. The ecological environment department conducts dynamic monitoring of the air quality around the enterprise in a timely manner, and all indicators are normal. Aftermath disposal, risk and hidden danger investigation, accident cause investigation and other work are in progress.

According to a report by CNR.com on January 16, Zhang Hui, deputy general manager of Haoye Chemical in charge of safety, said that the fire in the accident continued because some chemical raw material pipelines could not be closed.

Jiemian News reporter called Haoye Chemical, but as of press time, the call has not yet been connected.

According to the official website, Haoye Chemical was established in May 2012, with a planned area of ​​4,060 mu and 2,500 employees. It is located in the Panjin Petrochemical Circular Economy Park.

Haoye Chemical has built and put into operation 34 sets of units, mainly including raw material pretreatment, catalytic cracking, delayed coking, continuous reforming, hydrocracking, hydroupgrading, hydrofining, alkylation and other units. In 2021, the company will rank 52nd among the top 500 petrochemical companies in China.

Tianyancha data shows that the actual controller of Haoye Chemicals is Zhu Lianjun, who holds 95.82% of the company’s shares; Xu Bo holds the remaining 4.18% of the shares and is the company’s legal representative.

From 2016 to 2021, Haoye Chemical was punished by Panjin City Fire Bureau, Ecological Environment Bureau and other units due to fire protection, environmental protection and other issues.

According to Tianyan Check, in February 2016, Haoye Chemical was fined about 230,000 yuan by the Panjin City Fire Department for constructing without fire protection design review. In July of the same year, the company was fined 40,000 yuan by the Panshan County Market Supervision Administration for adulterating or adulterating products, passing fakes as genuine, inferior products as good ones, or substandard products as qualified products.

In 2021, because the supporting environmental protection measures required by the 1.6 million tons/year DCC project were put into production without approval, and the desulfurization system and bag dust removal facilities were out of service, and part of the flue gas from the regenerated flue gas did not enter the waste gas treatment facilities, Haoye The chemical industry was fined 450,000 yuan by the Panjin Ecological Environment Bureau.

Panjin Petrochemical Circular Economy Park is one of the seven existing chemical parks in Panjin City, Liaoning Province. According to the previous announcement of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, in November 2021, the fourth inspection team of Liaoning Province’s Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team inspected Panjin City and found that there were varying degrees of hidden environmental risks in the city’s chemical industry park.

Among them, the inspection team found that the Panjin Petrochemical Circular Economy Park has not built a park accident emergency pool, and the relevant responsible persons of the park’s emergency headquarters do not understand their own emergency command responsibilities, and the park has never carried out environmental emergency drills and related training.