2 dead people are already registered

According to the latest report issued by the Cesar Departmental Health Secretariat, the figures for the dengue had increased to 1,200 cases until month 5 of 2023.

To date, it was known by the health entity that the cases of contagion have been increasing in recent weeks, going from 1,200 to 1,900 new infections. In other words, 700 more people have been diagnosed with dengue disease, which has also already claimed the lives of two people.

Given the information presented, Guillermo Girón, secretary of the sector, stated that a contingency plan is being implemented in several of the departments. “Detection, diagnosis and fumigation are actions that we are carrying out to counterattack the mosquito that transmits this disease.”, he explained.

He also announced that the 5 municipalities where the most infections are registered are: Aguachica, Gamarra, Valledupar, Bosconia and Codazzi.

This information was verified through the National Institute of Healththrough Epidemiological week number 24 from June 11 to 17 of the current year, where it was evidenced that Cesar is ranked 7th with high numbers of infections.

THE RECOMMENDATIONS

–Store water properly. Use caps.

–Do not pile items in the patios of your house.

–Do not leave uncovered bottles in corners of your home.

-Wash pools and empty all those places where there is retained water.

THE SYMPTOMS

Pain or tenderness in the stomach

Vomiting for 24 hours

Bleeding from the nose or gums

Feeling tired, restless, or irritable

Cold, sweaty and clammy skin

Difficulty breathing

