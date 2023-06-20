Home » 2 girls and a youth killed in the name of honor in Punjab
2 girls and a youth killed in the name of honor in Punjab

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 3:44 am

Bhalwal – Faisalabad (Monitoring Desk) In two different incidents in Punjab, two girls and a young man were killed in the name of honor. In Bhalwal, the father killed his daughter with a hammer. In Faisalabad, the father killed his daughter with acid. The first incident took place in Tehsil Bhalwal, where a double murder took place, and a father killed his daughter along with her alleged acquaintance. According to the police, a double murder took place in the neighboring village of Phalrawan Kuhna, where the father killed his daughter in the name of honor. The daughter and her acquaintance were killed. Police officials said that Naseer suspected that his daughter (K) was having a relationship with a young man named Mohsin Raza. When the deceased Mohsin Raza came to meet his daughter, Naseer stabbed him. Both of them were stabbed to death. Phalrawan police reached the spot and seized the bodies and shifted them to Rural Health Center Phalrawan for post-mortem. The accused Naseer was also arrested. In Faisalabad. A heartless father strangled his daughter to death with a pair of clothes after throwing acid in the name of honor. According to police officials, the police arrested the accused, and preliminary investigation revealed that the father killed his daughter at home. According to the police, the mother of the victim reported to the police yesterday, and the police took the murderer’s father into custody and took the body of the victim to the hospital for post-mortem. has been registered.

