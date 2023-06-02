2 June: Turin, 38 honors awarded for Merit – Piedmont

(ANSA) – TURIN, 02 JUNE – Ceremony, today, at the Army Application School, in Turin, for the delivery of the honors of merit of the Republic. The general of the Division Stefano Mannino, the prefect Raffaele Ruberto, the mayor Stefano Lo Russo, the president of the regional council of Piedmont Stefano Allasia, the regional councilor Andrea Tronzano took part.



Evelina Christillin, president of the Ancient Egyptian Museum Foundation, received the honor of Knight of the Grand Cross; Mauro Prinzivalli, district attorney of the State of Turin, Professor Piergiorgio Re, company manager and former full professor, were awarded the title of Grand Knight. The honor of Commendatore was attributed to prof. Francesco De Bartolomeis, to Brigadier General Antonio Di Stasio, commander of the Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta Carabinieri Legion, to the lawyer Roberto Mangiardi, commander of the Municipal Police Corps, to Carmine Peluso, radiologist technician, and to Patrizia Sandretto Locanin, collector of ‘art.



The officer’s honors were awarded to Valentino Falcone, Giuseppina Testa, Luca Bonansea, Stefano Lombardi, Brigadier General of the Guardia di Finanza; the new knights are Emanuele Actis Grosso, Vittorio Aimonino Ricauda, ​​Linuccia Amore, Marco Bargagli, Mario Bertora, Enrico Bolla, Claudio Brun, Armando Calabria, Salvatore d’Atteo, Luciano Perin, Elio Pulzoni, Paola Virano, Antonino Esposito, Felice Gianotti, Renato Laganis, Riccardo Ludogoroff, Francesco Marinelli, Bruna Murgia, Francesca Raffaella Caparello, Luca De Marco, Paolo Riccucci, Marco Barmasse, Gerardo Francesco Alianiello, Giuseppe Bordonaro Tommaso De Luca, Bruno Castaldi.



Furthermore, during the ceremony, the medals of honor were presented to the family members, granted in memory of eight military and civilian citizens, deported and interned in Nazi concentration camps and destined for forced labor for the war economy: Secondino Actis Perinetto, Luigi Caccavo, Pietro Demaria, Pericle Golini, Giuseppe Repetto, Giacinto Rezia, Giovanni Battista Vaglienti and Aldo Castagneri (ANSA).

