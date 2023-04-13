Thursday, April 13, 2023, 5:44 p.m



Last updated Thursday, April 13, 2023, 5:46 p.m

Karachi: Punjabi Merchants Society in Shahr Quaid From 2 kidnapped Kenyan women have been rescued.

According to the details, AVCC along with CPLC conducted a joint raid on Supra Highway Punjabi Saudagaran Society and rescued two Kenyan women hostages.

According to the AVCC officials, two accused were arrested during the operation in Scheme 33 Punjabi Saudagaran Society, among the arrested accused are Agha and Raja Hasnain.

AVCC officials say that the leader of the group, Hyder Rehman and his accomplice Narat Al Ain escaped, three suspects have also been detained in the operation.

AVCC Police said that the arrested accused had contacted the two foreign women through social media, the accused had cheated the women of business and jobs, the accused had also seized the passports of the women.

On the other hand, SSP Abdulrahim Shirazi of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell says that the CPLC was approached by the Kenyan High Commission, in which the Kenyan citizen said his sister kidnapped Lule Abidi Kale and Teresa Wingi of women trafficking. They have been brought to Pakistan, the kidnapped women were tricked into calling and abducted.

According to the Kenya High Commission, the passports of the hostages were also confiscated and accounts were opened in the name of Lowe Abidi Kale, which could be used to fund a terrorist organization.

According to SSP Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the kidnapper Lola Abidi Kale had somehow sent his location to Kenya, from where High Commission Kenya Islamabad sent the location to Chief CPLC.

Later, the CPLC team along with the AVCC conducted a successful raid and arrested two accused named Agha and Raja Hasnain, while the leader of the gang, Haider Rehman and his accomplice Nadirtul Ain managed to escape.