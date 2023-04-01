Almost 4 out of 10 Italians know that Bergamo and Brescia are ‘capitals of culture’ this year. There are 2 million Italians aged between 18 and 74 years old who, in 2023, declare that they intend to visit the two cities, with an expected average per capita expenditure of 350 euros, and – even if half of these plan to take a day trip and a further 13% do not know whether or not they will stay overnight at their destination – the result would be a doubling of domestic arrivals in tourist facilities compared to 2019. These are the results of a survey conducted at the end of fHebrew from the Observatory on Tourism of Confcommercio, created by Swg, which dedicates a focus to Bergamo and Brescia, the Italian capital of culture for 2023.

In 2019, the two Lombard cities taken together recorded just under 660,000 arrivals and over 1.3 million tourists, with a growth trend that was abruptly interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. In the current programs of Italians, May and June are the months considered ideal for visiting the two cities and, considering that both Labor Day and Republic Day fall close to the weekend, they will make for a long weekend.

Bergamo and brescia capitals of culture 2023: events attract tourists

The main objective of the tourists attracted by the anniversary – at least for 1 out of 2 – is visits to museums and significant places, but the tasting of typical products follows closely, index of a traveler willing to distribute his shopping a little over the whole territory, in order to have an unforgettable experience. The role of artistic performances is also important, given that 36% of the interviewees declare that they intend to attend the events and shows organized for the occasion. Travelers from the North-West and North-East will be almost 3 out of 4, but it is significant to note that 18% will instead come from the South and Islands, therefore probably planning a few more overnight stays at their destination, especially for that 50% who will go specifically to Bergamo and Brescia, without including other stops in the tour.

“It is a good base of visitors, also confirmed by the data that we receive from our restaurateurs and hoteliers, which demonstrates how attractive our territories are. We are sure we can do even better through marketing strategies that concern not only our cultural attractions but also our peculiarities at an entrepreneurial level, both in the restaurant sector, which has recognized specialties but still a lot to be able to express, and in the shopping sector in our historic centers full of excellence and beauties to discover”, said the president of Confcommercio Brescia, Carlo Massoletti.

An investment for the future

“It is an important year above all in terms of attendance, which however must also represent an investment for the future as well as a test bench for the entire hospitality sector”, he said. commented Giovanni Zambonelli, president of Ascom Confcommercio Bergamo.

“Visitors’ expectations confirm how major cultural and sporting events are important catalysts for tourist presences”, added Giovanna Mavellia, general secretary of Confcommercio Lombardia -. “This is true today for Bergamo Brescia Capital of culture, and it will have to apply to other events such as the Jubilee of 2025 and the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics. However, to make the most of these opportunities, interventions are needed to improve mobility and innovate the tourist offer, also through support for staff training”