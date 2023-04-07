Asuncion, National Radio.-The Argentine punk rock band, 2 MINUTOS, presented a new preview of what will be their next album for their 35-year career. The 2006 classic, which was part of one of his great recordings (A world of sensations): Aeropuerto.

To this 2023 version – 35th anniversary, nothing more and nothing less than THE Fabulous Cadillacs are added: Vicentico, Flavio, Rotman, Florian and Astor Cianciarullo, in the impression of “DNA Cadillac”. The same strength of the original version, with an imprint that only the Ska group can provide.

2 MINUTOS continues recording its album that will have the participation of great invited artists, in order to remake their classics that consolidated the band as one of the most important of the genre in Latin America.