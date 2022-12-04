The itinerary of 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection in Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City announced

On December 3, 2022, 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection were added in Xuanhua District. The itinerary is now announced as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 173

November 27—December 1

Activities and sales in Toutaizi Village, Yangnan Township.

Asymptomatic infection 174

November 29th

8:10 to Yijingyuan Community,

19:00 to Four Seasons Flower City Community.

November 30th

6:00 to Yijingyuan Community,

16:00 Arrive at the entrance of Chengshangcheng Community, and then arrive at Sijihuacheng Community.

December 1st

At 14:00, go to the nucleic acid collection point in the backyard of Ping An Hospital, and then to the Four Seasons Flower City Community.

Anyone who has overlapping travels at the same time and space, please take the initiative to report to the District Epidemic Prevention Office. Here, the general public is reminded not to panic, not to believe, spread or spread rumors, wear masks correctly, take personal protection, and take the initiative to carry out nucleic acid testing.

Advocate citizens not to leave the public health center unless necessary. If they really need to leave the public health center for special reasons, they need to hold two negative nucleic acid certificates within 48 hours, and they must obey the local epidemic prevention and control policies when returning to the place where they are located.

Xuanhua District epidemic prevention and control consultation hotline:

0313-3238711、0313-3239652

0313-3239650、0313-3239619

0313-3239606、0313-3238703

0313-3239670、0313-3239632

0313-3239659、0313-3239615

0313-3239667、0313-3239610

Zhangjiakou Xuanhua District responds to novel coronavirus

Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group Office

December 3, 2022

Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City on the adjustment of risk areas

notice

According to the current epidemic prevention and control needs, in order to quickly and effectively block the epidemic transmission chain and prevent the spread of the epidemic, in accordance with the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group “About Further Optimizing the COVID-19 Pneumonia epidemic prevention and control measures, the relevant provisions of the “Notice on Scientific and Accurate Prevention and Control Work” have been studied and judged by the expert group. From 24:00 on December 3, 2022, it has been decided to adjust some risk areas in Xuanhua District.

Adjusted Unit 2, Building 2, North District, Sijihuacheng, Xuanhua District to a high-risk area, and strictly implemented the control measures of “staying at home, providing door-to-door service”.

Adjust Building 13 of the Development Zone Community, Building 10 of Courtyard No. 7, Luzumiao Street, Building 1 of Moon Bay Community, Linlong Dongfu Construction Site, Majialiang Village of Jiangjiatun Town, and some bungalow areas next to the court in Xuanhua District to low risk Area.

Other risk areas remain unchanged. The above regional and control requirements will be adjusted in due course according to changes in the epidemic situation.

Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City Responds to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia

Epidemic Work Leading Group Office

December 3, 2022

Source Beautiful Xuanhua

Edited by Meng Ziwei

Process editor Liu Weili

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.