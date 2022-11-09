On November 9, Beijing held the 408th press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia.Photo by Li Bo of People’s Daily Online

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 9 (Li Bo) On November 9, at the 408th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, the Standing Committee of the Fengtai District Committee, the Minister of the Propaganda Department, and the spokesperson of the District Committee Han Xinxing reported that from 0:00 on November 9 to 15:00 on November 9, 2 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Fengtai District have been transferred to designated hospitals. The relevant situations are as follows:

1. Case situation

Infected person 1. On November 4th, he came to the Sino-foreign Jianhuacheng construction site on the north side of No. 4 Qilizhuang Road from the outer district to work. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 9th. The current address is the construction site dormitory. Around 50 and around 8:55 on November 6, go to the temporary nucleic acid sampling point in the North Street Community of Fengtai Street for sampling. Except for residence and workplace, there are no other new risk points.

Infected person 2 is a close contact of a case in another area with the same work. The current address is Building 8, East District, Fengyi Garden. In addition to the residence and work unit, the new risk points are as follows:

November 4th

Around 11:50 Nucleic acid sampling point next to Longdexing Building;

15:31-17:11 New National Exhibition North Malaysia China Olympic Road Running Expo;

Around 18:27, the first floor, No. 6, Zhongguancun South Street;

Around 19:33-21:56 Xigongguan Seafood and Beef Hotpot (Weigongcun Branch).

Please take the initiative to report to the community, work unit, and hotel where you live immediately and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures.

2. Epidemic situation

The first is to speed up the traceability of flow regulation. Fengtai District strictly implements an 8-hour emergency response mechanism to further speed up the work of tracing the source of the flow, quickly implement the management and control of risk personnel and points, carefully check the trajectory of infected persons, sort out the virus transmission chain one by one, and check the associated risk points. Speed ​​up information analysis and comparison and cross-regional transmission to strictly prevent risk spillovers.

The second is to strengthen service guarantees. Districts, streets, and communities (villages) collaborated to efficiently and accurately carry out epidemic disposal work, strictly implement epidemic prevention measures for people who are quarantined at home and those living with them, and earnestly do a good job in all aspects of service guarantees such as living materials, medical treatment, and medicine. At the same time, we will do a good job in nucleic acid testing in key areas, optimize the allocation of nucleic acid testing forces, and improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing.

The third is to increase social prevention and control efforts. Strictly manage entry and return to Beijing, community (village) checkpoints, increase inspections in key places such as supermarkets, construction sites, schools, pension welfare institutions, hotels, and rental housing, urge all units and industries to perform their epidemic prevention responsibilities, and establish personnel The ledger is updated in real time, dynamically managed, proactively check risks, and compress the “quartet of responsibilities”.

