2 new local confirmed cases in Beijing, no new suspected cases and asymptomatic infections

China News Service, September 16. According to the official WeChat news of the Beijing Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 15, Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases (both are quarantined observers), no new suspected cases and no new cases. Symptomatic infection; 3 newly imported confirmed cases and 3 asymptomatic infections, and no new suspected cases. 8 cases were cured and discharged, and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Locally confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases 1 and 2: Currently living in Kanghui Garden, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on September 15.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad:

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Indonesia on September 11, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

Confirmed case 2: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on September 14, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

Confirmed case 3: Russian nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on September 15, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

