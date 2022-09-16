China News Service, September 16. According to the official WeChat news of the Beijing Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 15, Beijing added 2 local confirmed cases (both are quarantined observers), no new suspected cases and no new cases. Symptomatic infection; 3 newly imported confirmed cases and 3 asymptomatic infections, and no new suspected cases. 8 cases were cured and discharged, and 2 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Locally confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases 1 and 2: Currently living in Kanghui Garden, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on September 15.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad:

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Indonesia on September 11, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

Confirmed case 2: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on September 14, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

Confirmed case 3: Russian nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on September 15, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 15.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.