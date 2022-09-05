September 4, 2022 0-24:00,2 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia in Daqing City, all of which were asymptomatic infections turned into confirmed cases (Sertu District); 146 new local asymptomatic infections (109 in Sartu District and 32 in Longfeng District). , 5 cases in Ranghulu District). On the same day, 10 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (all in Sartu District).

As of 24:00 on September 4, there were 75 confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia in the city (6 ordinary cases, 69 mild cases), and 819 local asymptomatic infections. A total of 19 cases of local asymptomatic infections have been released from medical observation.

The epidemic situation in our city is severe. The general public is requested to firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first person responsible for their own health“, standardize the wearing of masks, actively vaccinate, adhere to “wash hands frequently, ventilate more, and do not gather”, and take the initiative to participate in nucleic acid testing , pay close attention to the epidemic situation, if there is an intersection with the trajectory of the positive infection, or if there is a history of travel and residence in domestic high-risk areas or epidemic-related areas within 7 days, immediately report to the community (village) and work unit where you live, and cooperate with the implementation. prevention and control measures. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., please do not take the medicine by yourself. Wear a mask and go to the nearest fever clinic for inspection and treatment as soon as possible. Avoid taking public transportation during the treatment process. , and take the initiative to inform the travel history, contact history.

Daqing Municipal Health Commission

September 5, 2022

List of Risk Areas in Daqing City

As of 24:00 on September 4, 2022, the division of high, medium and low risk areas in Daqing City is announced as follows: