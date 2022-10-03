Original title: 2 new positive cases in Lishi District were designated as medium and low risk areas

On October 1, the Lvliang City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Office reported 2 new positive cases in Lishi District, and announced the activity trajectory of the new positive cases.

On September 29, in the nucleic acid test of close contacts of confirmed cases on the Z69 train at the centralized isolation medical observation point in Lishi District, 2 cases were initially screened positive. On September 30, during the isolation and control of the close contacts of the above two people, 1 case of a person who was initially screened positive was found. On October 1, 2 positive people were found again among the close contacts of case 1. Up to now, 5 local confirmed cases have been reported in Lishi District in this round of epidemic.

From 12:00 on September 30 to 12:00 on October 1, there were 2 new positive cases in Lishi District. The activity track is as follows:

Case 4: Male, brother of case 1.

At 15:12 on September 24, take Z69 (17 cars and 10 seats) from Taiyuan; arrive at Luliang Station at 16:50, and then take the bus back to the family home of Luliang People’s Hospital.

I didn’t go out for a day on September 25.

At about 8:00 on September 26th, take bus 304 to the Luliang Garden Office bus stop and get off for work; go to Kaixuan Homeland around 9:00 for activities; take bus 304 to go home around 12:00; take 304 around 14:30 Go to work by bus; walk to Yizhong gym around 17:00; go home around 21:00.

On September 27, take bus 304 to work at around 7:00; go to Yuanshang resettlement community for activities at 9:00; take bus 304 to ICBC near Chaoyang Primary School at 11:10; take bus 103 to Qianbai Banquet Hall II at 11:25 Have dinner in the building; take a colleague’s car to work at 14:30; walk home around 18:16.

On September 28, take bus 304 to work around 8:00; take bus 304 to go home at 11:40; take bus 304 to go to work around 14:30; pick up friends near Lvliang Education Bureau at 18:30; walk to Hongtai Si at 19:07 Dine at Chaotianmen Hotpot; walk to Century Square at 20:30; walk home at 22:15.

Entered the centralized isolation point at 9:30 on September 29.

Case 5: Male, the father of case 1.

At around 20:00 on September 25, I took a colleague’s private car to Hongyan Coal Mine, Jinluo Town, Zhongyang County, and returned to the family home of Luliang People’s Hospital. At about 8:30 on September 26, I took a colleague’s private car to the Zhongyang unit.

At around 19:00 on September 28, I took my colleague’s private car back to Lishi from the coal mine; I got off at the north side of Longfeng Bridge at around 20:00, and then walked back to the family home of Luliang People’s Hospital.

At about 7:00 on September 29, nucleic acid sampling was carried out in the small park on the west side of the family hospital of Luliang City People’s Hospital (the self-reported that there was no queue at the time), and then rode a shared bicycle to the vicinity of Luliang Bus Station; took a colleague’s private car to Zhongyang Unit at about 12:00 ; Around 23:00, take a special car from Hongyan Coal Mine, Jinluo Town, Zhongyang County to the centralized isolation point in Lishi District.

At present, Lishi District is implementing corresponding control measures for the close and sub-close contacts identified. The general public is requested to check the above activity trajectories. If the trajectories overlap or overlap in time and space, please report to the community (village) where you live immediately, keep a static home, consciously cooperate with the community and medical staff, and take the initiative to implement the epidemic prevention and control requirements. Authoritative information, do not believe rumors, do not spread rumors, do not spread rumors.

Lvliang City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Office

Lvliang City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group Office

Announcement on the delineation of medium and low risk areas in the Lishi area (No. 37) As of 00:00 on October 2, 5 local confirmed cases have been reported in Lishi District in this round of epidemic. In order to quickly and effectively stop the spread of the epidemic, and effectively protect the lives and health of the people, according to the provisions of the "New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)", the provincial and municipal expert groups have comprehensively judged and delineated in Lishi District. The scope of medium and low risk areas will be managed by classification from October 2. The medium risk area is the family home of Binhe Street City People's Hospital, the small park on the west side of Binhe Street City People's Hospital, and the Fengshan Street Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau and the family home of the Municipal Water Conservancy Bureau. The low-risk area is the other areas in the Lishi area except the medium-risk area. In the medium-risk area, the control measures of "staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks" are implemented. Three consecutive nucleic acid tests were carried out in the first 3 days after the lockdown was implemented, and the frequency of subsequent tests was determined based on the test results. Under the premise of strictly implementing personal protection, each household can arrange one person per day to purchase or contactless online shopping in designated areas in accordance with the method of "time-sharing, orderly and regional current limiting". The medium-risk area has been reduced to a low-risk area with no new infections for 7 consecutive days. See also 3 local epidemics have occurred in Chongqing since August, a total of 35 infected people have been reported | Epidemic | Chongqing | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News Low-risk areas implement the "personal protection, avoid gathering" management measures. People in the low-risk area advocate not to leave the area unless it is necessary. All kinds of people in the area carry out nucleic acid testing as required. During the period, try to minimize going out, do not gather, do not get together, and do personal protection when going out; strictly implement appointments, staggered peaks, current restrictions, temperature measurement, registration, and wearing masks when entering indoor public places and other measures. After all medium-risk areas are lifted, normalized prevention and control measures will be implemented throughout the region. The above measures will be adjusted in due course according to the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation. From: Shanxi Evening News client Source: Shanxi Daily

