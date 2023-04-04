Home News 2 people injured on motorcycle colliding with a car in Antalya Gazipaşa – Daily News
News

The accident happened at around 17:00. Gazi District Fahri Lilac Street occurred on. According to the information obtained, the administration of Mustafa Y. Car with license plate 42 APJ 039 and Bahadır Ö. (43) The motorcycle under his command collided. In the accident, the motorcycle driver Bahadır Ö. and his son Hasan Toprak Ö, who was a passenger on the motorcycle. (14) was injured. The first response to the motorcycle driver, who was thrown to the road by the impact of the collision, and his son, who was a passenger, was made by the citizens in the surrounding area. Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene upon notification. Injured by ambulance Gazipasa State Hospital removed and treated.

Police launched an investigation into the accident.

