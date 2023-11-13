Home » 2 PIA air hostesses slip in Canada
2 PIA air hostesses slip in Canada

Monday, November 13, 2023, 10:32 PM National

KARACHI: 2 flight attendants of national airline PIA have gone missing in Canada. It is feared that the two air hosts may have slipped on reaching Canada. According to PIA sources, cabin crew Khalid Afridi and Fida Hussain Shah are among those who slipped in Canada. The two air hostesses had arrived in Toronto on Canadian flight PK 772 from Islamabad.

The two air hostesses did not board their flight on their return from Canada. The flight returned leaving the two men behind. Fida Hussain Shah’s personal staff number is 61277 and Khalid Afridi’s personal staff number is 60744.

It should be noted that many PIA air hostesses have slipped by going abroad even before. The Canadian local authority has been contacted regarding the slippage of the two air hosts.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the national airline PIA, it has been said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the two air hosts after the investigation is completed.

