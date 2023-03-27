Home News 2 police officers arrested for beating 14-year-old boy
News

2 police officers arrested for beating 14-year-old boy

by admin
2 police officers arrested for beating 14-year-old boy

Lice Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to the release of 1 of the police officers and 2 out of 5 police officers, who were detained on the grounds of beating 14-year-old Y.D on 21 March. Upon the objection of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Lice Criminal Court of First Instance decided to arrest the two released police officers. FREEDOM 3 of the 5 police officers who were taken into custody within the scope of the investigation and transferred to the courthouse yesterday, were on duty. […]

See also  Wuhan City has no new cases on the 12th and some communities have been closed for management | Wuhan City | New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Technology

You may also like

Actress Madelyn Cline embodies Stella McCartney’s sustainable values

Baby suffered multiple fractures after being trapped in...

Miguel Oliveira out for the GP of Argentina...

Weekend of our internationals: breathtaking Talya Gace, Elodie...

Colonel’s wife humiliates police officer

Not safe to go?The popularity of outbound travel...

Microsoft and Activision, the acquisition will be approved...

These exhortations from AAMRON for a conscious use...

Blinken: EU brings a holistic approach to the...

Evaluation of teachers. Letter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy