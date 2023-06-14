Home » 2 police officers who were insulted by AKP deputy saying ‘dishonorable’ were dismissed
News

2 police officers who were insulted by AKP deputy saying ‘dishonorable’ were dismissed

by admin

Two police officers who stopped the vehicle of then-AKP Deputy Zeynep Gül Yılmaz in Mersin in 2021 as part of a traffic jam were dismissed from the profession. It was revealed that he had insulted the police officer on duty during the incident, and Yılmaz had insulted the traffic police officer by saying, “Look at you dishonored”. CHP Group Deputy Chairman and Mersin Deputy Ali Mahir Basarir brought the issue to the agenda at the press conference he held in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. “ZEPNEP GUL […]

