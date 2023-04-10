Lahore: About 2,470 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed the Wagah Attari border and reached Pakistan on foot to participate in Baisakhi festival celebrations in various gurdwaras of Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims will participate in Baisakhi festival celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasan Abdal), Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Dera Sahib (Lahore) and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Kartarpur), Narowal.

At the Wagah border, the officials of Mukuka Waqf Amalak Board and other concerned departments welcomed the pilgrims and offered them langar there.

Talking to the media, the pilgrims expressed happiness and said that they feel that Pakistan is their own land where they can have darshan of their Guru.