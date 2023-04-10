Home News 2 thousand 470 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan
News

2 thousand 470 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan

by admin
2 thousand 470 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan

Lahore: About 2,470 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed the Wagah Attari border and reached Pakistan on foot to participate in Baisakhi festival celebrations in various gurdwaras of Punjab.

Sikh pilgrims will participate in Baisakhi festival celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasan Abdal), Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Dera Sahib (Lahore) and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Kartarpur), Narowal.

At the Wagah border, the officials of Mukuka Waqf Amalak Board and other concerned departments welcomed the pilgrims and offered them langar there.

Talking to the media, the pilgrims expressed happiness and said that they feel that Pakistan is their own land where they can have darshan of their Guru.

See also  Soil Auctions｜Nanjing's first round of soil auctions in 2022, 8 auctions were sold at the reserve price, 6 were passed in, and the total transaction amount was 19.175 billion yuan

You may also like

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the...

Bus transports workers to the former Ilva di...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy