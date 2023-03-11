Olay, Kadinhani–Polatli It occurred in the field belonging to the agricultural enterprise on the 65th kilometer of the highway. According to the information obtained, a fire broke out in the land where the bales of vetch and alfalfa were still unknown. Firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around. Windgrowing rapidly with firea firefighters intervened. The teams put out the fire with about 3 hours of work as a result of long efforts. incidental investigation started.

