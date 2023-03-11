Home News 2 thousand vetch and 800 tons of alfalfa bales burned in Konya – Current News
News

2 thousand vetch and 800 tons of alfalfa bales burned in Konya – Current News

by admin
2 thousand vetch and 800 tons of alfalfa bales burned in Konya – Current News

Olay, KadinhaniPolatli It occurred in the field belonging to the agricultural enterprise on the 65th kilometer of the highway. According to the information obtained, a fire broke out in the land where the bales of vetch and alfalfa were still unknown. Firefighters and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around. Windgrowing rapidly with firea firefighters intervened. The teams put out the fire with about 3 hours of work as a result of long efforts. incidental investigation started.

Click for Other Current News

See also  The poetry of a teacher and the town closed due to mourning for Michele's farewell

You may also like

02/15/2023 – Technical assistance after a traffic accident:...

Park will be inaugurated in tribute to Poncho...

Building societies would like to see the maximum...

Intervention to the protesters in the Netherlands –...

Forecast more rains in the region

Israel: Tens of thousands demonstrate against weakening of...

LDC-CAF / J4: Vita Club loses in Kabylie...

The delivery of the remains of the migrants...

Big protest against weakening of the justice system

Comprehensive sexuality education: ATBEF shares its experiences with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy