Home » 2-year-old boy drowns in a swimming pool in the Vicenza area – News
News

2-year-old boy drowns in a swimming pool in the Vicenza area – News

by admin
2-year-old boy drowns in a swimming pool in the Vicenza area – News

A fatal inattention, the 2-year-old son who approaches the pool without being seen, slips on the edge with one foot and ends up in the water. This is the drama experienced this afternoon in a house in Cavazzale (Vicenza), where a young child drowned in the swimming pool in the courtyard of the house. Not an inflatable one, but a real swimming pool, with an infinity edge of the water. The tragedy, on a very hot day in Veneto – the highs in the Vicenza area reached 34 degrees – took place around 5.30 pm, in via Monte Cengio, in a recently built villa. The hamlet, Cavazzale, belongs to the municipality of Monticello Conte Otoo (Vicenza). It was the parents of the children, seeing the little one in the water, who immediately called 118 asking for the intervention of the doctors. The ambulance arrived shortly after; the desperate couple had to leave the child in the hands of doctors and nurses who began an exhausting attempt at resuscitation. A prolonged maneuver, because none of the doctors wanted to give up. Eventually, however, they had to find out that the baby was dead. The conditions in which he was found were too serious. The Carabinieri of the Thiene (Vicenza) command intervened on the spot, who will now have the difficult task of listening to the two parents, to understand how things really went, if everything took place in a few moments, or if the child remained without adult custody for longer. A tragedy very similar to the two that occurred just a few days ago, in Parma, on July 11, where a one and a half year old girl died in an inflatable pool, and a week earlier, on July 4, in Novi di Modena. Here too, a 2-year-old boy who died by drowning in the small pool that his parents had set up in front of the house to celebrate his little sister’s birthday. Instead, not a swimming pool but an irrigation tank was the scene of another tragedy last Tuesday, in Puglia, in the countryside near Foggia, where two six and seven-year-old brothers drowned. They had moved away from their nearby home where the parents, the farm laborer father, were resting together with two other young children.

See also  Santa Fe fans attack bus carrying Universitario supporters

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

The video that caused the suspension of Colombia...

Province Holds Typhoon Prevention Meeting Amidst Incoming Typhoon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy