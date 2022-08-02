The carabinieri do not rule out that Nicolò swallowed something at home and not in the Sydney park. Autopsy tomorrow

LONGARONE. “Disbelief”. The reaction of dad Diego Feltrin, when on Sunday afternoon he learned from the lawyer Mauro Gasperin that he was being investigated for the death of little Nicolò. Failure to supervise is the charge. Then yesterday he spoke with the trusted Massimiliano Xaiz, reiterating this sentiment, alongside the deep sorrow for the loss of his two-year-old son. After the urgent acts for the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter, a partisan consultant has to be appointed to attend the autopsy scheduled for tomorrow at the morgue of the San Martino di Belluno hospital.

The appointment of the coroner chosen by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Antonello Cirnelli, is set for noon, it is likely that the autopsy exam will begin shortly after and not at 4 pm, as initially foreseen by the deputy prosecutor Simone Marcon.

There is also the toxicological examination to be done and sent to the laboratory: two decisive tests, to establish how and why Nicolò died last Thursday, at 4 pm in the emergency room of the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in Pieve di Cadore.

Longarone, a child who died at the age of two, his father investigated

Diego Feltrin told the Carabinieri of Longarone and the Cadore doctors that the little one ingested something that morning in the Sydney park of Codissago. A handful of dirt, which soon after he was forced to spit by the same dad. But there would be no witnesses able to confirm it, which is why the military does not neglect other possibilities, in the sense that Nicolò could also have ingested something at home, after the family lunch. On Thursday evening they spent some time in the home of Diego Feltrin and Serena Doff, on the first floor of the brown building next to the gardens, to hear both and looking for a possible alternative cause.

It was not a search, otherwise there would be a decree signed by the judiciary, much less there were kidnappings, otherwise it would be written somewhere. The carabinieri have not taken anything away, at least for the moment. In any case, Feltrin insists on the version of the park, where Nicolò may have already sent a toxic substance, from the pesticide to the fungus. At 2 pm he was ill and his father took him in the red code to Pieve di Cadore, where two hours later the doctors could only ascertain his death. There are no medical investigators and now everyone is waiting for an autopsy.