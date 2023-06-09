20 European Digital Forum Lucca 2023 #2 (live streaming Digital-News.it ) – 9 June | #FED2023

LIVE STREAMING FROM 09:25

Thursday 8 It’s Friday 9 June 2023 at Royal College Of Lucca near the splendid Piazza San Frediano, in the historic center of Luccain one of the most admired and visited corners of the city of Giacomo Puccini, il Forum Europeo Digitale celebrate the milestone of 20 editions.

Il FED 2023 it will be characterized, as usual, by a wide choice of meetings, organized to present the most recent innovations in the technological sector. This edition is presented at the starting line with over 58 speakers, 5 special guests, 270 participants in the Gala Evening, 34 sponsor companies, 17 Media Partners. Numbers that certify the event among the longest-running in Europe with an ever-increasing participation of the main companies and government and private organizations belonging to the world of community media.

Special guests of the 20th FED 2023 are Francesca Fialdini, Rai presenter, Stefania Battistini, TG1 correspondent in Ukraine, who will arrive directly from the war front, Monica Giandotti, presenter of Agorà on Rai 3, e Piero Marrazzo, popular broadcaster and journalist. In the Gala Evening he promised to bring his own contribution too Rosario Fiorello!

The agenda features prominent personalities such as Jaime Ondarza (Fremantle), Antonella Dominici (Paramount) and Marcello Dolores (Warner Discovery) in the multi-platform offer roundtable: from TV to streaming; the interventions of Luisella Fusco and Lorenzo Dallari (Lega Serie A), that with Mario Mella (Dazn) and Alessandro Tucci (Eleven Sports) will address the issue of the “football product”, while the Commissioner Massimiliano Capitanio (Agcom) will focus its intervention on the fight against piracy.

On the subject of production, the contributions of Valerio Fiorespino (Lux Vide), Gaia Tridente (Mia), Francesco Gorgoni (Casta Diva) and Stefania Ippoliti (Tuscany Film Commission).

For the aspects dedicated to innovation and technology, interventions dedicated to theimpact of AI in Media, Dvb-I, 5G Broadcast thanks to the Rai Way project, Automotive e SmartCity, the development of HDR, the Metaverse, the Cloud, the Satellite and the Platforms, with the growth and success of the Fast Channels, with increasingly important global initiatives.

The FED AWARDS are also back. Open to the entire media industry, the recognition is for those subjects who have been able to exploit technological innovation in the digital environment with products introduced on the market in the last 12 months. A good 6,126 votes were received (absolute record, over 50% compared to the previous year) through an online survey. The winners of the five categories (4K/UHD, Innovation/Technology, Hybrid Tv/OTT, Best Platform and Sport/Program) will be announced and awarded during the FED Gala Annual Night of 8 June

“Here we are! – Andrew remembers MICHELOZZI (Digital Communicate) – we remember it well as the “claim” of a memorable TV commercial which in 2010 announced the digital switch off, signed by DGTVi. The “parterre-de-roi” for the FED 2023 that we have built, also with our historic media partner Digital-News.it, is sensational. We can ensure the quality of the interventions, super guests, surprises, the Fed Awards, the Gala Evening in the cloister of the Real Collegio. There is so much emotion on the eve of this important anniversary and there is already a wonderful atmosphere here.»



The parterre de roi of the guests already confirmed for the two days is top notch: Luisella FUSCO (Lega Serie A), Jaime ONDARZA (Fremantle), Francesca FIALDINI (Special Guest 2023), Marcello DOLORES (Warner Bros. Discovery), Antonella Dominic (Paramount Global), Piero MARRAZZO (Special Guest 2023), Monica GIANDOTTI (Agorà – Rai 3), Stefano LUPPI (Tivu), Stefania BATTISTINI (TG1 – Rai), Lorenzo DALLARI (Lega Serie A), Anna Maria GENZANO (Rtl 102.5), Massimiliano CAPTAIN (Agcom), Gaia TRIDENT (MIA Market), Tonio OF STEFANO (RAI), Laura ARIA (Agcom), Mario NICK (Dazn), Paula MOUNTAINERS (Videos), Valerio FIORESPINO (Lux Vide), Eleonora FLOUR (Anitec Assinform), Fabio GRILL (Rai Way), Claudia BETTONI (Google Cloud), Cristiano BANDS (Eutelsat), Stefania HIPPOLYTES (Tuscany Film Comm). HG extension SCHUERING (Kineton), Laura OF RAIMONDO (Asstel), Cristina SALA (Samsung Tv Plus), Franco SIDDI (Confindustria Radio TV), Alessandro TUCCI (Eleven Sports), Maurizio RUSH (CRTV – Local TV), Marco INZAGHI (Mainstreaming), Chiara MOUTHS (Dentons), Guido STOP (Persidera), Alexander CAPTAINS (Video Projects), Roberto RELIGION (Sisvel), Mauro PANELLA (FCN), George CASE (SYM9), Fabio CLABOT (Small Pixels), Pascal METRAL (Nagra), Alexander PYROVAN (Lutech), Paul GRAY (Omdia), Jesus MARTIN OYA (Fastly), Benito Manlio MARI (Sony), Francesco GORGONS (Casta Diva), Luke CATALANO (CVE), Nino GRAVINO (Time4Stream), Fabio LITTLE PIGGS (Natlive), Mark PILGRIMATED (Mediaset), Gianluca POLEGRI (Engineering), Stefano TARANTINO (D1Group), Sergio ELIA (Hispasat), Andrea GALLO (Fasi.eu), Angelo PETTAZZI (HbbTv Association), Claudia GALLO (Harmonic), Luca VIGNAROLI (Rai Crits), Pierfrancesco LO SASSO (Dg Connect – EC, Jonathan), SMITH (Net Insights); and many others present at the stands dedicated to individual companies within the Real Collegio and ready to meet the conference participants to talk about and explain the innovations presented in a practical way.

THE EUROPEAN FORUM LIVE – Digital-Sat News (www.digital-news.it) internet media partner of the C Associationdigital communicationwill devote ample space to the event with the live news, the comments of the main protagonists and a summary focus on the main innovations that will be presented and tested during the event. with our correspondent in Lucca, Simone ROSSI.

During the two days in Tuscany it will guarantee updates on all the channels of the network (www.digital-news.it e www.digital-forum.it ).

