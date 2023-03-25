A forest fire in Karlstetten (St. Pölten district) called for 20 fire departments on Saturday. An area of ​​around nine hectares was affected, the fire brigade reported to the APA. The extinguishing work was made more difficult by the wind, which partially spread and rekindled the flames. A total of around 200 fire brigade members were on duty for several hours.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. for reasons unknown. Due to the difficult conditions, the flight service and the special forest firefighting service were also requested. The extinguishing work continued on Saturday evening.