A forest fire in Karlstetten (St. Pölten district) called for 20 fire departments on Saturday. An area of around nine hectares was affected, the fire brigade reported to the APA. The extinguishing work was made more difficult by the wind, which partially spread and rekindled the flames. A total of around 200 fire brigade members were on duty for several hours.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. for reasons unknown. Due to the difficult conditions, the flight service and the special forest firefighting service were also requested. The extinguishing work continued on Saturday evening.
