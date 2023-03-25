Home News 20 fire brigades in action in a forest fire in Lower Austria
News

20 fire brigades in action in a forest fire in Lower Austria

by admin
20 fire brigades in action in a forest fire in Lower Austria

A forest fire in Karlstetten (St. Pölten district) called for 20 fire departments on Saturday. An area of ​​around nine hectares was affected, the fire brigade reported to the APA. The extinguishing work was made more difficult by the wind, which partially spread and rekindled the flames. A total of around 200 fire brigade members were on duty for several hours.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. for reasons unknown. Due to the difficult conditions, the flight service and the special forest firefighting service were also requested. The extinguishing work continued on Saturday evening.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Situation of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province on August 9, 2021

You may also like

In Apopa, 15 gang members of the “Mara...

Two alternate pathways will be adequate

Füllkrug delights the fans: the renewed national team...

Lasso presents a letter to the CC “in...

Perspective. Rosa, one of the first merchants of...

Ex-entrepreneur convicted of defamation of Jens Spahn

They hung him to give him a lesson...

Jury: more than 1,300 specialized medical care

The Spring Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven

Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy