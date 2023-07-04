Home » 20 good students from Läänemaa attended the reception of the president
News

20 good students from Läänemaa attended the reception of the president

by admin
20 good students from Läänemaa attended the reception of the president

Aron Urb/Office of the President of the Republic

Photo: Aron Urb/Office of the President of the Republic

Among the thousand school graduates invited to the reception of President Alar Karis in the Kadriorg rose garden, there were also 20 Lääne County high school, vocational school and college graduates.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous article Statement of the Association of Journalists on the proposal of the TTJA

See also  Many places in my country will be warm enough to break records. North China, Huanghuai and other places have severe haze- China Daily

You may also like

#Sky20Anni, a special day on the occasion of...

DRC: nearly 50 Mobondo militiamen arrested at Kwango...

Western front of the ELN began an indefinite...

The Controversial Case: Electric Bicycle Owner Held Liable...

This is how small planets can form between...

To jail 5 alleged members of “Los Juanitos”,...

Rome: the competition for 800 new traffic policemen...

Ivonne Nóchez achieves the first silver medal for...

Best Phrases and Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday July 5,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy