Home » 20 million for the production of electronic components and semiconductors
News

20 million for the production of electronic components and semiconductors

by admin
20 million for the production of electronic components and semiconductors

Applications to the Italian and European call by 3 May

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has awarded 20 million euros of the PNRR resources to co-finance the projects of the Italian companies selected by the transnational tender “Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking” which supports production and innovation in the sector of electronic components and gods semiconductors and their integration into intelligent systems.

Commercial, transport, artisan, agro-industrial companies, industrial activities, universities and research centers interested will have to simultaneously join two tenders, one European and one national, by 3 May 2023by sending a preliminary proposal of the project.

The project proposals that pass the European and Italian selection will be admitted to the next phase, which provides for the forwarding of the final projects by 19 September 2023.

A 40% share of the resources will be reserved for the beneficiaries of the Southern regions.

For more information

Current rating: 5 / 5

See also  Follies and abuses in Treviso, twenty social housing revoked

You may also like

Title: “My Constitution, the guarantor of my freedom”

Palmiranos bet on “Urban Peace”

Crime Victims Foundation. Alongside the victims of feminicides,...

In the second match of the T20 series,...

Cosecha del Axis visualized the ventures of the...

Municipality of Naples – Extension of the deadline...

Two prostitutes arrested for extorting rich married men...

Prosecutor’s Office relocates officials who work in the...

Webinar “Dynamic Open Data from Sensors and IoT:...

Maduro will not attend the International Conference on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy