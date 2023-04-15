20 million for the production of electronic components and semiconductors

Applications to the Italian and European call by 3 May

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has awarded 20 million euros of the PNRR resources to co-finance the projects of the Italian companies selected by the transnational tender “Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking” which supports production and innovation in the sector of electronic components and gods semiconductors and their integration into intelligent systems.

Commercial, transport, artisan, agro-industrial companies, industrial activities, universities and research centers interested will have to simultaneously join two tenders, one European and one national, by 3 May 2023by sending a preliminary proposal of the project.

The project proposals that pass the European and Italian selection will be admitted to the next phase, which provides for the forwarding of the final projects by 19 September 2023.

A 40% share of the resources will be reserved for the beneficiaries of the Southern regions.

