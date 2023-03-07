As a result of a Security Council that took place in the corregimiento of Aguas Blancas, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office and the Cesar Governor’s Office ordered a reward of up to $20,000,000 for whoever provides accurate information, which allows the capture and prosecution of those responsible. who perpetrated a double homicide, on March 3 in this jurisdiction.

The meeting that had the participation of the Sijín, Sipol, Cesar Sectional Attorney General’s Office, Tenth Brigade of the Army and Police, as well as presidents of the Community Action Boards and leaders; It was held with the aim of combining operational efforts and implementing measures that guarantee the security of the Valledupar corregimiento area.

“We need our community to denounce all the people who are part of groups outside the law, since they are putting the lives and tranquility of our citizens at risk,” said the Municipal Government Secretary, Felipe Murgas.

For his part, the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Eduardo Esquivel, emphasized the efforts, which together with the municipality, will be advanced to safeguard the inhabitants of Aguas Blancas:

“We give Aguas Blancas a hug from the institutions, tell them that they are not alone. Here is the Governor’s Office, the Mayor’s Office and all the institutions to make decisions against some alleged criminal gangs.”

In this sense, the public force insisted that complaints be received with absolute confidentiality through the emergency lines 123, 165 or the telephone number 313 686 2754.

It should be noted that in this area of ​​Valledupar 5 people have been murdered this year, the two mentioned above, one more in Villa Germanía and another two in Mariangola.

The population is afraid, despite not knowing which illegal group operates, they have stated that they “patrol” on motorcycles at night.

