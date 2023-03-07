Home News $20 million reward for criminals in rural Valledupar
News

$20 million reward for criminals in rural Valledupar

by admin
$20 million reward for criminals in rural Valledupar

As a result of a Security Council that took place in the corregimiento of Aguas Blancas, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office and the Cesar Governor’s Office ordered a reward of up to $20,000,000 for whoever provides accurate information, which allows the capture and prosecution of those responsible. who perpetrated a double homicide, on March 3 in this jurisdiction.

The meeting that had the participation of the Sijín, Sipol, Cesar Sectional Attorney General’s Office, Tenth Brigade of the Army and Police, as well as presidents of the Community Action Boards and leaders; It was held with the aim of combining operational efforts and implementing measures that guarantee the security of the Valledupar corregimiento area.

“We need our community to denounce all the people who are part of groups outside the law, since they are putting the lives and tranquility of our citizens at risk,” said the Municipal Government Secretary, Felipe Murgas.

For his part, the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Eduardo Esquivel, emphasized the efforts, which together with the municipality, will be advanced to safeguard the inhabitants of Aguas Blancas:

“We give Aguas Blancas a hug from the institutions, tell them that they are not alone. Here is the Governor’s Office, the Mayor’s Office and all the institutions to make decisions against some alleged criminal gangs.”

In this sense, the public force insisted that complaints be received with absolute confidentiality through the emergency lines 123, 165 or the telephone number 313 686 2754.

It should be noted that in this area of ​​Valledupar 5 people have been murdered this year, the two mentioned above, one more in Villa Germanía and another two in Mariangola.

See also  Crac of cooperatives, the Region doubles the fund for support

The population is afraid, despite not knowing which illegal group operates, they have stated that they “patrol” on motorcycles at night.

You may also like

Mammoth bone find on Soest attic – Westphalia-Lippe...

Winter storm leaves US at least 13 dead...

Supersalud extended special surveillance measure of Asmet Salud

“No happy year for women in top politics”

Prosecutor’s Office accuses Diego Oviedo of attempted murder...

The high-quality development of civil affairs to benefit...

Aid for the earthquake zones: we’re looking |...

Reversible lanes are enabled in Troncal del Norte,...

Nord Stream: Putin’s long arm in German politics?...

Anabel Belloso affirms that former FMLN officials are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy