20 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 380 new local asymptomatic infections

Every AI Express, on November 3, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Urumqi, Xinjiang held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 0 to 21:00 on November 3, 20 new local confirmed cases were reported in Urumqi. Among them: 3 cases in Tianshan District, 5 cases in Shayibak District, 2 cases in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 5 cases in Shuimogou District, 4 cases in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 1 case in Midong District; newly added There were 380 local asymptomatic infections, including 80 in Tianshan District, 70 in Sayibak District, 63 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 66 in Shuimogou District, 43 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), The 58 cases in Midong District were found in nucleic acid screening of isolated medical observers, medium and high-risk areas, closed-loop management units and communities, and were immediately transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation medical observation. 71 new confirmed cases were cured and discharged. (CCTV News)

