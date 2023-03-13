What does the federal state of Carinthia need in the coming years? The Federation of Industry has thought about this and set up a 20-point program that is aimed at a new state government. The parenthesis above all is more pace. The Carinthian IV President Timo Springer and IV Managing Director Claudia Mischensky see an urgent need for action in six areas in particular in order to remain internationally competitive as a business and industrial location and to achieve the necessary added value.