Home News 20-point program: what Carinthian industry expects from the new government
News

20-point program: what Carinthian industry expects from the new government

by admin
20-point program: what Carinthian industry expects from the new government

What does the federal state of Carinthia need in the coming years? The Federation of Industry has thought about this and set up a 20-point program that is aimed at a new state government. The parenthesis above all is more pace. The Carinthian IV President Timo Springer and IV Managing Director Claudia Mischensky see an urgent need for action in six areas in particular in order to remain internationally competitive as a business and industrial location and to achieve the necessary added value.

See also  Dinners on Saturdays and lunches on Sundays: "It will be a" Mini Melere "but the important thing is to start again"

You may also like

Qixian anchor chats with the two sessions |...

Denise Dietl and Daniel Lumplecker won the Ennstal...

Warning issued for five municipalities near the Chaparrastique...

Club Hawks innovated with a three by three...

Smugglers with 20 people cooped up in the...

Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking...

A minor was shot in eastern Neiva

The First Session of the 14th National People’s...

That’s what national coach Flick says about Werder’s...

Michelle Yeoh, óscar a mejor actriz por «Everything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy