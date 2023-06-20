20 Togolese athletes will take part in the 2nd African Beach Games in Tunisia – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The 2nd African Beach Games are scheduled for June 23-30, 2023 in Hammamet, Tunisia. 20 Togolese athletes will take part with three rowing, beach volleyball and beach handball coaches at their side.

The country presents two candidates in Athletics, two in Rowing, six in beach volleyball and 10 in beach handball. A choice, which according to the project manager of the Ministry of Sports and Leisure, Ouro Gandi Tchagnani, is made after consultations and meetings between the Ministry of Sports, the various sports federations of Togo and the National Olympic Committee (NOC-Togo ). The exchanges, in fact, focused on the chances that the country could have in certain disciplines. Thus, after examining the report that was provided following the assessment of Togo’s participation in the first beach games, it was unanimously decided to choose the four disciplines.

Multifaceted support was granted to the delegation that will represent the country. A charter of good conduct for athletes to represent Togo in an international competition was given to participants after it was read and explained. Athletes are encouraged to show patriotism and sacrifice to improve their performance and bring back medals.

Moreover, for the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, the African Beach Games is one of the most unprecedented competitions that sport and African Olympism have recorded on the historical plan.

During this great celebration of Sport, Culture and Values, more than 1100 athletes, 500 personalities, officials, guides and technicians from 53 countries are expected. That is a provisional total of accreditations of 2000 people.

Atha ASSAN

