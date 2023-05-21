Home » 20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee
News

20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee

by admin
20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee

According to a friend, the 20-year-old from the Linz-Land district jumped several times from a three-meter tower. After the friend had gone away for a short time to make a phone call, he saw nothing of the badly swimming casualty when he returned and then set the rescue chain in motion, the police said in the evening.

Fire brigade divers found the 20-year-old some time later at the bottom of the lake. After receiving first aid from an emergency doctor, he was admitted to the Kepler University Hospital, where he died in the evening.

Photo gallery: 20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee

20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee

20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in Ausee (Photo: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / BAYER (TEAM FOTOKERSCHI / BAYER)) Bild 1/15

view gallery

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  State-of-the-art cameras, the security commitment at Kennedy

You may also like

The king of the recorder comes from Essen-Rellinghausen

﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from...

The foreigner who stole the heart of Margarita...

The debt brake must finally be complied with

Formal employment in Peru increased 2.6% last March,...

Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being...

The most important news of calendar week 22/2023:...

Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba

Colombia debuted with victory in the U20 World...

Two men arrested in Graz

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy