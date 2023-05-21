20-year-old Afghan drowned in a swimming accident in the Ausee

According to a friend, the 20-year-old from the Linz-Land district jumped several times from a three-meter tower. After the friend had gone away for a short time to make a phone call, he saw nothing of the badly swimming casualty when he returned and then set the rescue chain in motion, the police said in the evening.

Fire brigade divers found the 20-year-old some time later at the bottom of the lake. After receiving first aid from an emergency doctor, he was admitted to the Kepler University Hospital, where he died in the evening.

