20 Years Ago: The Much-Needed G5 Appears—Finally, a Pro Mac with a Lot of Power | news

If Apple has had to make a significant announcement regarding the powerful line, it has always taken place at the developer conference for the last two decades. The first Mac Pro with an M2 chip appeared in 2023, the completely newly developed Intel series in 2019, the "bin" in 2013 – and 20 years ago the first Mac with a G5 processor. This was eagerly awaited and also urgently needed. By 2003 at the latest, it had become apparent that the G4 chip used up until then was hopelessly inferior to the Intel competition. There was only progress in homeopathic doses and even if Intel bought the lead through high clock rates and the associated power consumption, there simply weren't any Macs with similar performance.

Specs: Flaw or Brilliant Marketing?

The announcement of the Power Mac G5 was preceded by a rather bizarre episode on Apple’s product pages – whether it was a bug or clever marketing was never clear. In less than an hour early in the morning of June 20th, new specifications appeared with the slogan “The world‘s fastest personal computer”. These technical details were so impressive that many considered the information to be a mistake and not technically feasible.



The advertising banner for the WWDC 2003

Apple was ahead again

At WWDC, Steve Jobs confirmed the finding as “It’s true”, coined the phrase “Premature Specifications” and presented what was then the fastest personal computer on the market. This was a significant announcement, because before that, you had to do some pretty good math for G4 Macs to have any form of competitive performance. The Apple world was over the moon, because they simply hadn’t expected such leaps. IBM seemed to deliver what Motorola (G4) couldn’t.

Two years later: A dead end

However, the high spirits phase did not last particularly long. Apple had to accept the promise of being able to go from 2 to 3 GHz after just one year. At the same time, the heat development of the G5 made it almost impossible to install it in a notebook. As early as 2005, Apple announced that it would seek luck from Intel. The main argument was “performance per watt” and efficiency – pretty much exactly what 15 years later was a major reason to turn your back on Intel and use your own processors.

