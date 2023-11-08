Home » 20 years of criminal imprisonment for Gal. Abalo Kadangha – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click
20 years of criminal imprisonment for Gal. Abalo Kadangha – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in just one click

The verdict in the Madjoulba trial fell late in the evening of November 7, 2023. The heaviest sentence was awarded to the former Chief of Staff, General Abalo Kadangha.

General Abalo Kadangha is sentenced to 20 years of criminal imprisonment. He was found guilty of conspiracy against the internal security of the State, complicity in assassination and obstruction of the proper functioning of justice.

The driver of the late Col Bitala Madjoula, Songuine Yendoukoa, for his part, received 15 years in prison in this assassination case where he is convicted of the crimes of conspiracy against the internal security of the State and obstruction of good functioning of justice. The same sentence for Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Kodjo who is found guilty of complicity in assassination, conspiracy against the internal security of the State, and obstruction of the proper functioning of justice.

As for Commander Bouwe who headed the Military Security Unit (USM), he received 5 years in prison.

Furthermore, the convicts also lost their military status. The secretary of the late Madjoulba, Leilatou Akouna, is sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Commander Atekpe and Colonel Agbonkou are acquitted and will be able to rejoin the army. As damages to the Togolese State and the Madjoulba family, the condemned will pay respectively a sum of 1 billion FCFA and 1 symbolic F.

