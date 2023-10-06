200 employees in health department recruitment in previous dates

Web Desk: It has been revealed that more than 200 people were recruited in the health department during the supervisory period. In total, more than 300 people were planned to be recruited in different districts, under which only 201 people were recruited in North Waziristan. Hospitals have been recruited, some of whom have also claimed to have jobs in foreign countries. Reliable sources said that during the monitoring period, more than 200 class four employees have been recruited in the health department in North Waziristan, while many others have been recruited. The process of recruitment in the districts has also been almost completed and appointment letters will be issued to them as well.

On the other hand, despite the ban on recruitment etc. by the Election Commission, an NOC was allegedly issued by the office of the Section Officer General of the Health Department after the end of the PTI government in January this year, which claimed that the authorized The approval has been given by the authority but it was not specified which competent authority had given permission for the recruitment.It is to be noted that in the light of court orders, instead of writing the competent authority on any official notification, the officer issuing the order or instructions or the provincial It is mandatory to write the name of the minister and to implement it, the provincial government had also sent a letter to the heads and officers of all the departments, but despite this, the name of the authorities who gave the orders to issue the NOC has not been disclosed. Written by competent authority only

What has created confusion is that it was given on previous dates after the dissolution of the provincial government of NOCPTI and the concerned officials of the health department have recruited the employees keeping the election commission and the provincial government in the dark. The former health minister has shown ignorance about the issuance of any such NOC, which has made this matter more suspicious. When the officials of the health department were contacted for their stand on the matter, an officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that no recruitment was done during the supervisory period, but all those who have been recruited since January. The recruitment process was completed during the previous government and the appointment letters were issued later, so this recruitment is not illegal.

