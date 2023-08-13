Home » 200 euros one-time payment from the state: Who should hurry now
News

by admin
The federal government also had one in September last year with the third relief package One-time payment of 200 euros for students and technical students to cushion the rise in energy costs. The federal states are responsible for implementing the financial support themselves.

More than every fifth application is still pending: Figures for central Germany

An MDR query to the responsible authorities revealed that more than one in five eligible students in Central Germany has not yet used the flat-rate relief. In Saxony-Anhalt According to the Ministry for Science, Energy, Climate Protection and the Environment, 13,900 students – and thus 23.7 percent – had not yet submitted an application for the one-off flat rate by August 6th. In Saxony the Studentenwerk Dresden coordinates the payments. There, by August 8, 21.5 percent of those entitled and thus 23,650 people had not yet secured the 200 euros.

As of August 10, according to the Thuringian Ministry for Economics, Science and Digital Society, 19.2 percent of applications from young academics at state universities are still pending Thuringia out of. That is 9,104 students. If one also takes into account the figures from the Erfurt-based IU Internationale Hochschule GmbH, where online and distance learning courses with residence in other federal states are also possible, the non-place rate in Thuringia is as high as 31.7 percent. There, 62,400 students have not yet responded. Considering the university alone, that is 62.2 percent.

