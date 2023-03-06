LUQUE (Corruption, Special Envoy) Truly apocalyptic how our country works, mainly with public officials from state entities, in this case the General Directorate of Customs, which has its tentacles at airports and borders, will recall an editorial by Aldo González alias El Duende that In the years of work he was always in the corrupt line of that entity, he was an administrator in Ciudad del Este in Salto del Guaira, and in other different places such as Puerto Falcón where until recently he was seen jointly with irregularities with which He was removed from the elite positions of Customs where Director Julio Fernández sharply criticized the publications of this medium because he did not believe that there was a dividend$$ and now we are going to tell you, according to our source, that of the 250,000 kg that enter through that airport zone at 6 US per kilo only 200 are recorded, that is to say that 50 thousand kg are not weighed in the state balance.

According to our sources close to this medium, they say that 300,000 dollars, some 2,100 million guaraníes weekly, do not go to the state coffers and that it would go to the coffers of Aldo el Duende, but this is not only for him, as our informant at the airport alerted us. Silvio Petirossi, but rather that there is a distribution among several officials, this medium had a special envoy for that area to see and discover who are the body of officials of this heavy cargo operation as some officials who are at the airport and enjoy stammering at the time of the terere and comilanzas, what we know is why the director relocated this character who is known as the duende and who is very skilled at corrupting shady businesses of customs or perhaps he returned because he is Marito’s hurrero or because they wanted to go against Vice President Hugo Velázquez because in politics they dispute inch by inch where to get the twine to the expenses of the campaigns of the next April 30

Dear readers, this does not end here, we will see where the money goes if in the house itself or in the bedrooms of the lovers and if why comptrollers do not look at the illicit enrichment of each of these officials, such as the house of something monaguesca that does not match their earnings, and there are several of these like Coco Valdovinos and some already retired from the show but not oblivious to how customs works in certain parts of the country where the collection is monumental.

comment

comment