When Prof. Markus Scholz, who teaches archeology and history of the Roman provinces at the Goethe University, traveled to Bad Ems again towards the end of the excavation work, he was amazed: his colleague Frederic Auth only had pictures of a few pieces of wood for him emailed. He was not prepared for what he now saw: It was a wooden defense construction, an “approach obstacle” consisting of pointed wooden posts. The martial-looking construct should deter any enemies from attacking the camp. Such installations, whose effect can perhaps be compared to barbed wire, were known from the literature – Caesar had mentioned them – but had not been found until now. Apparently, conditions were ideal in the damp ground of the blockhead, so the wooden pikes that probably pierced the entire tapering ditch around the camp survived well.

There were two military camps in the Bad Ems area on either side of the Emsbach valley, both of which were unknown until recently – until the area caught the eye of Frankfurt archaeologists and Dr. Peter Henrich from the Directorate General for Cultural Heritage in Rhineland-Palatinate. These excavations were triggered by the observations of a hunter, who discovered color differences in the grain field from his hide in 2016, which indicate structures below the surface. A drone photo of the survey, which bears the beautiful name “Honest”, confirmed: A track ran through the field that could have come from a huge tractor. In reality, however, it was a double ditch framing a Roman camp. Finally, geomagnetic prospecting revealed an eight-hectare military camp with around 40 wooden towers. The archaeological excavations, carried out in two campaigns under the local direction of Dr. Daniel Burger-Völlmecke revealed further details: The camp, which was apparently intended to be solidly built, was never completed. Only one permanent building, a granary and storehouse, is located there. The probably around 3000 soldiers probably had to sleep in tents. Traces of fire show that the camp burned down after a few years. But why?

The student team led by Frederic Auth identified the second, much smaller camp two kilometers as the crow flies on the other side of the Emsbach valley. Archaeologically, the “Blöskopf” was not a blank slate: Ever since exploratory excavations in 1897, it was thought to be a Roman ironworks where silver ore found on site was processed. The discovery of wall foundations, remains of fire and metal slag suggested this assumption. In addition, it was assumed for a long time that the smelting works were connected to the Limes, which was built around 110 AD 800 meters to the east. These assumptions, which have been valid for decades, have now been refuted: the supposed furnace is actually a watchtower of a small military camp with about 40 men. And it was probably deliberately set on fire before the garrison left the camp. Literally on the penultimate day of the excavation, the spectacular find of the wooden defense construction – and a coin minted in 43 AD, which testified that the building could not have been created in connection with the Limes.

But why didn’t the Romans complete the large camp and give up both areas after a few years? What were the facilities used for? The archaeologists have found a possible clue in the historian Tacitus: He describes how the Roman governor Curtius Rufus failed in 47 AD when trying to mine silver ore in the area. The yield was too low. And indeed, the Frankfurt archeology team was able to identify a shaft and gallery system that suggested Roman origin. The tunnel lies a few meters above the Bad Emser Gangzug, which would have granted the Romans 200 years of silver mining – if only they had known about it. The silver was not exploited until later centuries. The Romans’ hope for lucrative precious metal mining would also explain the presence of the military camp: they wanted to be able to defend themselves against sudden raids, which were not unlikely given the valuable raw material. “To verify all this, however, further studies are necessary,” says Prof. Scholz. It would be interesting, for example, whether the large camp was also surrounded by “approach obstacles”. Wooden skewers have not yet been found there, but traces of them may be found in the much drier soil.

The fact that the Romans abruptly broke off an extensive undertaking is not without example. If they had known that centuries later, in modern times, 200 tons of silver would be dug out of the ground near Bad Ems, they might not have given up so quickly. The soldiers, who in this case had been ordered to dig tunnels, were apparently not enthusiastic about the hard work: Tacitus reports that they had written to Emperor Claudius in Rome asking him to bestow the triumphal insignia on the commanders in advance so that they would not have to use their soldiers pointlessly let toil.

All in all, an exciting research story that Frederic Auth, who has been in charge of the excavations in Bad Ems since 2019, also knows how to tell in an exciting way. No wonder that he won first prize in an interdisciplinary field of applicants at the 21st Wiesbaden Science Slam in the sold-out slaughterhouse at the beginning of February. The young archaeologist is already for booked more shows: Frederic Auth will play in Heidelberg on March 2nd, in Bonn on March 7th and in Mannheim on March 19th.

The research in Bad Ems was carried out together with the Directorate of State Archeology in the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage Rhineland-Palatinate, the Institute for Prehistory and Early History of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the University of Applied Sciences Berlin. The hunter and honorary monument conservator Jürgen Eigenbrod and his colleague Hans-Joachim du Roi as well as several detectorists with the necessary permits from the monument authorities were also involved. The project was financed with support from the Gerhard Jacobi Foundation, the Society for Archeology on the Middle Rhine and Moselle and the German Research Foundation. The wooden skewers have now been conserved at the Roman-Germanic Central Museum in Mainz.